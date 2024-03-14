Farah Khan Directs Shah Rukh Khan and Ed Sheeran 'Spreading Love Together' - Watch

Hyderabad: For almost three decades, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has captivated audiences with his distinctive signature posture, which features arms wide open and his dimpled smile adding to his charm. From fans to actors in the entertainment industry, there is not a single person who has not attempted to replicate his romantic pose, especially when they see him.

Surprisingly, the most recent person to witness SRK's magic is none other than British artist Ed Sheeran. On Wednesday, Ed, who is in India for a gig, met SRK and choreographer Farah Khan. Ed took to Instagram to share photos from his meeting with King Khan. In the video, SRK is seen teaching Ed his characteristic posture.

At the end of the video, SRK gives Ed a nice hug and kiss. "This is the shape of Us," Ed captioned the image adding, "Spreading love together...." Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan also shared a video and a photo with Ed. One of the images shows Farah, SRK, and Ed smiling as they pose for the camera. "When u get to direct Ed sheeran & Shahrukh khan u get? .... #SherKhan of course @iamsrk @teddysphotos," she wrote in the caption.

Ed meeting SRK has left fans ecstatic. Many people commented on Farah and Ed's Instagram postings, expressing their joy. Ed also recently went to a party where he ran into singer Armaan Malik. Armaan posted a video on Instagram of him teaching Ed some dance skills. The video shows him teaching Ed the steps to Butta Bomma from the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

On Tuesday, Ed also met actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Interestingly, Ayushmann made Ed try his mother's handmade pinni. For the unversed, Ed is scheduled to play in Mumbai on March 16 for the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics), which is part of his Asia and Europe Tour. Singer Prateek Kuhad will also entertain the audience before the main act.