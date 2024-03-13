Armaan Malik Shakes a Leg with Ed Sheeran on Butta Bomma Ahead of Latter's Concert - Watch

Hyderabad: American singer Ed Sheeran seems to be having a gala time after arriving in India for his second show in Mumbai. After meeting a group of schoolchildren during the day, Ed partied with Bollywood stars and singers at night. Armaan Malik posted a video on of himself teaching Ed some dance routines.

Armaan asked the Shape of You singer to dance to the Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo song Butta Bomma. Ed, dressed casually in a white shirt and black trousers, matched steps to the song's choreography with the help of Armaan. They finished off by imitating Shah Rukh Khan's arms-wide-open signature pose.

The Indian singer captioned the post, "Favourite person in my city @teddysphotos." Others who attended the celebration also posted photos and selfies with Ed Sheeran. Ed also met Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday. Interestingly, Ayushmann made Ed Sheeran try his mother's handmade pinni. Speaking about his meeting with the Perfect hitmaker, Ayuhsmann stated, "I've admired Ed Sheeran as an artist for years. As a fellow artist, I've always wanted to connect with him and talk about how his mind works. I surprised him with my mom's handmade Pinni! This is how we have always welcomed visitors to our home. Ed is visiting India, our country, to entertain us. He is at our house, and we need to tell him how much we appreciate him and his music. So I hope this present is unforgettable!"

Ayushmann also tweeted a photo of himself with Ed. Earlier in the day, Ed also went to a school in Mumbai. The singer-songwriter connected with students and performed songs for them in class.

In an Instagram video, Sheeran stated, "So, just arrived in Mumbai, India. We are going to visit some schools today and perform some songs. I've also heard that the youngsters have something to play for me." He will perform in Mumbai on March 16 for the final leg of his -=/x Tour (Mathematics), which is part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024. Singer Prateek Kuhad will entertain the audience before the main act.