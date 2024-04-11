Family Star Box Office Day 6: Vijay Deverakonda Flick Declines Further, Mints Its Lowest so Far

Hyderabad: The eagerly awaited movie The Family Star, starring Mrunal Thakur alongside Vijay Deverakonda, was released in theatres on April 5, 2024. The Parasuram directorial saw multiple postponements before its release, amplifying fans' expectations. Box office collections, however, indicate that the movie's box office performance fell short of expectations.

The film made its highest-ever single-day collection of Rs 5.75 crore on the day of its premiere. After that, the collection began to decline, earning Rs 3.45 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.1 crore on Sunday. On day four, the collection dropped by 58.06 per cent, totalling Rs 1.3 crore (Monday). However, on Day 5, the film witnessed an increase in its receipts by 92.12%, making Rs 2.5 crore.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, The Family Star's collection is reported to stay low on day six. Early estimates by the trade portal suggest box office receipts of Rs 1.10 crore. Thus far, the film has brought in a net income of Rs 17.14 crore in India and Rs 28.15 crore globally.

The Telugu-language romantic drama is written and directed by Parasuram. It is bankrolled by Dil Raju under the label of Sri Venkateswara Creations. In addition to Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Devarkonda in the lead, other roles in the film are played by Divyansha Kaushik, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, and Ravi Prakash. The film marks Vijay and director Parasuram's second collaboration after their hugely popular 2018 movie Geetha Govindam.

Family Star is the story of Govardhan Rao, a middle-class man who, despite being the youngest, takes on the role of family head. But when a woman named Indu moves in as a tenant, everything in his life is turned upside down. The film is 163 minutes long and was produced on a budget of Rs 50 crore.