Family Star Box Office Day 6: Vijay Deverakonda Flick Declines Further, Mints Its Lowest so Far

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 11, 2024, 9:22 AM IST

Family Star Box Office

The Family Star, starring Vijay Devarakonda and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, has been struggling at the box office since its release on April 5. On its 6th day at the theatres, the film made its lowest earning till date.

Hyderabad: The eagerly awaited movie The Family Star, starring Mrunal Thakur alongside Vijay Deverakonda, was released in theatres on April 5, 2024. The Parasuram directorial saw multiple postponements before its release, amplifying fans' expectations. Box office collections, however, indicate that the movie's box office performance fell short of expectations.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

The film made its highest-ever single-day collection of Rs 5.75 crore on the day of its premiere. After that, the collection began to decline, earning Rs 3.45 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.1 crore on Sunday. On day four, the collection dropped by 58.06 per cent, totalling Rs 1.3 crore (Monday). However, on Day 5, the film witnessed an increase in its receipts by 92.12%, making Rs 2.5 crore.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, The Family Star's collection is reported to stay low on day six. Early estimates by the trade portal suggest box office receipts of Rs 1.10 crore. Thus far, the film has brought in a net income of Rs 17.14 crore in India and Rs 28.15 crore globally.

The Telugu-language romantic drama is written and directed by Parasuram. It is bankrolled by Dil Raju under the label of Sri Venkateswara Creations. In addition to Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Devarkonda in the lead, other roles in the film are played by Divyansha Kaushik, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, and Ravi Prakash. The film marks Vijay and director Parasuram's second collaboration after their hugely popular 2018 movie Geetha Govindam.

Family Star is the story of Govardhan Rao, a middle-class man who, despite being the youngest, takes on the role of family head. But when a woman named Indu moves in as a tenant, everything in his life is turned upside down. The film is 163 minutes long and was produced on a budget of Rs 50 crore.

Read More

  1. Vijay Deverakonda and Family Star Team Faces Negative Online Campaign, Cyber Crime Complaint Lodged
  2. Family Star X Review: Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur Starrer Gets Mixed Reactions
  3. Vijay-Mrunal's Family Star Makes History, Becomes FIRST Indian Film to Achieve THIS Milestone

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.