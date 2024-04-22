EXCLUSIVE update on Ram Charan's Game Changer

Hyderabad: Superstar Ram Charan's upcoming film, Game Changer, has been making waves ever since the actor hinted at a release during the last week of September or October. Busy shooting for the political thriller directed by ace filmmaker Shankar, the team is currently in Ramoji Film City capturing significant portions of the film.

Contrary to reports suggesting Game Changer schedule would start today, Ram Charan will wrap up a schedule in Ramoji Film City by the end of today, said those in the know. Mega fans have high hopes for this movie, with Shankar incorporating various commercial elements to meet those expectations. Going by the promotional assets released so far, Ram Charan is expected to showcase a slick look of his career in this film.

Alongside Ram Charan, the star-studded cast includes Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar. The film, bankrolled by Dil Raju, features music by Thaman. Dil Raju has announced five songs in the film, three of which will entertain the audience on a grand scale. The first song, Jaragandi, was released on Ram Charan's birthday, March 27.

Aside from Game Changer, Ram Charan has also teamed up with Sukumar for his next project, tentatively titled RC17. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, this collaboration marks their second venture after the critically acclaimed and blockbuster hit Rangasthalam in 2018.

In other news, Ram Charan was conferred an honorary doctorate in literature from Vels University in Chennai earlier this month.