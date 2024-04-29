'Even My Father Married Twice': Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Defends Fiancé Nicholai’s Previous Marriage

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar with fiance Nicholai Sachdev

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar seems unfazed by online trolling targeted towards her fiance Nicholai Sachdev. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that even her father had married twice and that there is nothing wrong in it.

Hyderabad: 2024 has been a fantastic year for Tamil actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar thus far. After Hanu-Man, her year's debut film, became a huge hit, the actor's personal life also saw a significant development in March when she became engaged to Mumbai-based gallerist Nicholai Sachdev. But ever since they got engaged, they've been the target of cyberbullies, primarily because of Nicholas' looks and past marriage.

Varalaxmi, who is known for being vocal, responded to these trolls recently and said that they won't have an impact on their relationship. "Even my father married twice; there’s nothing wrong with it as long as he’s happy. I’ve seen how people talk about Nick; he’s handsome in my eyes. I don’t care about people who make negative comments about our relationship. Why should I answer to anyone? From the very beginning, I have avoided doing that," Varalaxmi said to a news portal.

Varalaxmi is the eldest daughter of legendary Tamil actor Sarathkumar and his first wife Chaya. She got engaged to art gallerist Nicholai Sachdev on March 1, in Mumbai, in the presence of their loved ones. Photos from the engagement ceremony were shared by industry tracker Ramesh Bala on X (formerly known as Twitter). Bala even shared the couple's charming love story along with the engagement pictures.

With their parents' approval, Varalaxmi and Nicholai, who have been friends for 14 years, exchanged rings, read his tweet. On the professional front, Varalaxmi was most recently seen in the Telugu movie HanuMan, starring Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja. Recently, she was offered Dhanush's Tamil film Raayan, starring SJ Suryah, Kalidas Jayaram, and Sundeep Kishan. In addition, she has a Telugu movie titled Sabari and a Malayalam movie titled Colours.

