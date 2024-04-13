Post HanuMan Success, Teja Sajja Kickstarts Shooting Another Pan-India Actioner with Universal Theme

Hyderabad: After the massive success of his nationwide hit, HanuMan, Teja Sajja is diving into the Telugu New Year with high spirits. The superhero movie has thrust the 28-year-old onto the national stage, and he's set on cementing his status as a dependable star while flaunting his versatility.

"I just want to earn the audience's trust so that when they hear about a Teja Sajja movie, they're excited to see it. That's where I aim to be. Even before they know the story, they should be curious because of me. But earning that takes more than one or two hits," the actor told a webloid.

Teja has already started shooting for another pan-India project. "Thankfully, the success of HanuMan has expanded my audience and opened up bigger opportunities. But with each project, I realise the importance of starting fresh, putting in the effort, and consistently surpassing expectations," he explains, adding, "It's an action movie with a universal theme, presenting a unique viewpoint and its own world. We'll reveal more soon with a teaser. While it wasn't the initial plan, the script connected so deeply that this next project is turning into another nationwide release."

Teja has a clear target audience in mind. His primary motive is to make films for a larger section of the family audience and especially for kids. He reveals, "Even going back to Oh! Baby, where I wasn’t even the lead, all my films have been very child friendly. HanuMan is no exception – a clean film perfect for families to enjoy and discuss together."

Admitting that films are his full-time focus, Teja explains, "When I’m not shooting, I’m probably devouring series or movies for hours on end. Or I’m meeting with industry friends. Maybe because I’ve always been around people much older throughout my childhood, I connect well with directors and producers. We’re constantly discussing films, trying to understand the industry better."