'Don't Give a Damn': Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Slams Trolls Targeting Her Personal Life

Hyderabad: South actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar recently marked a significant moment in her life by getting engaged to her longtime boyfriend, gallerist Nicholai Sachdev. While a lot of social media users extended their wishes to the couple, some people attempted to tease the actor by suggesting that she might become Sachdev's second wife. There were also rumours circulating that Sachdev already had a daughter.

In the midst of these speculations, Varalaxmi took to Instagram to share a post, quoting Gloria Steinem: "Don’t think about making women fit the world—think about making the world fit women." Varalaxmi also showed admiration for women who lead life on their own terms and encouraged them to disregard others' opinions and embrace life joyfully.

Ending the caption with "DONT GIVE A DAMN.. they are not going to be there for you .. YOU are going to be there for yourself.. so start living .. Proud to be a Woman.. everyday is woman’s day..," Varalaxmi shared a montage video featuring herself in an elegant ivory and gold silk saree, accompanied by the song Vaayadi Petha Pulla sung by Aaradhana SivaKarthikeyan, Sivakarthikeyan, and Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, with music composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas.

Varalaxmi also delighted her Instagram followers with a series of pictures showcasing her and Sachdev. The actor looked stunning in a hot pink blouse adorned with gold motifs, paired with a statement diamond necklace and earrings. Meanwhile, her fiance Sachdev chose a colour-coordinated traditional attire. In one of the photos, the couple can be seen wearing flower garlands, happily posing with their loved ones, all dressed in matching outfits.

Reports suggest that the couple has been in contact for the past 14 years. Varalaxmi gained fame with the 2012 movie Podaa Podi and was last seen in Prasanth Varma's Hanu Man alongside Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Vinay Rai, Deepak Raj Shetty, and others in key roles.