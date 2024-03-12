'Didn't Know What to Do': Aishwarya Rajinikanth Opens up on Losing 21-day Raw Footage of Lal Salaam

Hyderabad: Aishwarya Rajinikanth recently shared that a significant part of the filming for the movie Lal Salaam was lost, leaving the team with limited footage to work with. She explained that the movie's complex story suffered because it focused too much on Rajinikanth, overshadowing the plot.

Speaking to a digital platform, Aishwarya disclosed that around 21 days' worth of footage vanished due to carelessness, including a crucial cricket match scene shot with ten cameras. "I should say it is because of irresponsibility. And it was unfortunate. We had shot a cricket match, and it was a ten-camera set-up. We wanted to shoot it like it was a real cricket match. We missed the footage of all the ten cameras. We didn’t know what to do," she said.

Despite efforts to salvage the film, reshooting was impossible due to changes in actors' appearances. "The problem was everyone including Vishnu, Senthil, and Appa (Rajinikanth) also changed their get-up. So, we couldn’t reshoot it. In the end, we re-edited the film with whatever was left. It was challenging. Though Vishnu and Appa were cooperative and ready to do it again, we couldn’t shoot all of it again," said the director.

The loss of Lal Salaam footage taught Aishwarya the importance of safeguarding footage for future projects. She opined that the film could have been better if not for the missing scenes.

The movie, starring Vishnu Vishal and featuring Rajinikanth in a cameo, tells the story of a village facing unrest sparked by political interference in a cricket tournament, and how Moideen Bhai, played by Rajinikanth, works to restore harmony.