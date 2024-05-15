ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sisterhood in Bollywood: Preity's Remark on Manisha, Zeenat's Post Challenge Catfight Narratives

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Updated : 21 hours ago

Camaraderie in Bollywood: Preity's Remark on Manisha, Zeenat's Post Challenge Catfight Narratives
Preity Zinta and Zeenat Aman showcase the supportive and appreciative nature of women in the Bollywood industry.(Photo: ANI)

Recent social media posts by Bollywood actors Preity Zinta and Zeenat Aman showcase genuine admiration and support for their fellow actors Manisha Koirala and Dimple Kapadia, challenging the narrative of female rivalry in Hindi cinema.

Hyderabad: Female actors in Hindi cinema often get pitted against each other. Stories of catfights and two leading ladies in a film not getting along on sets were the fodder for rumour mills. Two recent social media posts by acclaimed leading ladies, from different eras in Bollywood, however, echo reality which is far from what the spicy headlines are made of.

One such instance unfolded when Preity Zinta took to Instagram to express admiration for Manisha Koirala in her recent post from Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Koirala, whose recent portrayal in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali series has garnered widespread acclaim, shared a post detailing her experiences during the filming of the epic saga.

Zinta's comment was a heartfelt tribute to her Dil Se co-star Koirala, whom she praised as a "powerhouse of talent" and an exceptional human being. Recalling their time on the sets of the 1998 Mani Ratnam film, Zinta expressed her gratitude for Koirala's guidance and kindness, which helped her start her film journey on a positive note. She lauded Koirala's professionalism, saying she was always smiling, accommodating, and open to suggestions.

Meanwhile, Zeenat Aman recently took a trip down memory lane with a rare photograph featuring herself, Dimple Kapadia and filmmaker Joy Mukherjee, accompanied by a heartfelt note. The image, capturing a candid moment of camaraderie, showcased Aman and Kapadia in a moment of shared connection.

In the post shared on Instagram, she praised Kapadia, calling her "the effervescent Dimple Kapadia," and highlighted her strength of character during a difficult phase in Aman's life. She expressed her admiration for Kapadia's courage in publicly standing by her, despite facing criticism and scrutiny.

These posts have garnered attention from multiple Bollywood celebrities, who have applauded the actors for their performances and kind words. They serve as a refreshing reminder that contrary to popular belief, women in Hindi cinema can be supportive and uplifting towards each other.

