Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17 Featuring Robert Pattinson Gets New Release Date

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17 Featuring Robert Pattinson Gets New Release Date

Film director Bong Joon-ho's film Mickey 17, the release date of which was delayed, will now hit screens in January next year. The science fiction movie featuring Robert Pattinson was supposed to be released in March this year.

Hyderabad: The release of South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's American science fiction movie Mickey 17, featuring Robert Pattinson, has been postponed to 2025. Warner Bros. moved the film's release date from March 29, 2024, to January 31, 2025, to accommodate necessary production adjustments. The decision to extend the timeline was made in response to setbacks from last year's strikes and production modifications.

The new release date allows the film to open in IMAX, a possibility that was previously unavailable due to pre-booked slots for other movies. Additionally, the chosen date aligns with the Lunar New Year celebration, a significant global cinema event.

Mickey 17 will be premiered between the release of Paddington in Peru on January 17 and Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World premiering on February 14. Notably, this film marks Bong's return after his success with Parasite, the highest-grossing Korean movie in history and the first non-English film to win the Best Picture Oscar. Apart from directing and writing, Bong produces upcoming projects through his company Offscreen.

Co-producers of the film include Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, along with Dooho Choi. The movie is an adaptation of Edward Ashton's 2022 novel, described by St. Martin Press as a complex, suspenseful thriller akin to The Martian and Dark Matter. Pattinson portrays an expendable crew member on a mission to colonize an icy planet who resists being replaced by a cloned version. The cast also features Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo.

