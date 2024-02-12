Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui and Hina Khan to Star in Music Video? Viral Videos Hint So

Hyderabad: Television actor Hina Khan, best known for portraying the role of Akshara Singhania in the popular TV series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui are teaming up for a project. As per reports, the duo is currently shooting in Kolkata, and the excitement surrounding their collaboration is palpable. Social media is buzzing with viral pictures and videos of Hina getting ready for the shoot in her vanity van, where her team is seen applying makeup and grooming her nails.

Interestingly, there have been rumours about Munawar's collaboration with Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandes for a music video, although no official confirmation has been released.

To add to the anticipation, recent buzz suggests that Munawar is set to join forces with television star Hina Khan for an upcoming music video project. The current shooting location in Kolkata has contributed to the fervor, with videos and pictures from the set generating a buzz online.

Munawar Faruqui secured the coveted title of Bigg Boss 17, surpassing Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun Mashettey in the finals. The comedian, relishing his well-deserved victory, was rewarded with a brand new car, a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh, and a gleaming trophy. Since exiting the reality show, Munawar has been reveling in the limelight, attending parties, and celebrating his triumph.