Munawar Faruqui Finds Love Again? Bigg Boss 17 Winner Unveils 'Mystery Girl'

Hyderabad: Stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner, Munawar Faruqui, recently grabbed attention not for his professional endeavors, but for his personal life. He surprised fans by launching a new Instagram account called 'Munawar Spam' and encouraged his followers to check it out for content he couldn't share on his main account.

In one of his Instagram stories, Munawar explained that he would use the spam account to post things he couldn't on his main account. He hinted at offering glimpses into his daily life, starting with sharing insights into his diet. However, what intrigued everyone was a photo featuring Munawar holding hands with a mystery girl, accompanied by the song Ve Haaniyaan.

Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Finds Love Again?

Now, speculation abounds whether this photo hints at a new music video or signifies a new romantic interest in Munawar's life. Fans eagerly await official confirmation to decode the mystery behind Munawar Faruqui’s latest Instagram posts.

Munawar finally cleared up the mystery by sharing a video on his Instagram story. In the video, he is wearing the same pink kurta pajama from the previous story that seemed to belong to a girl. However, he revealed that it was him pretending to be a girl in the previous image. In the video, Munawar can be seen laughing and saying, "Single marega apan single (I will remain single forever)."

Bigg Boss 17 Winner Unveils 'Mystery Girl'

Despite the ups and downs during his time in Bigg Boss 17, including controversies involving his former girlfriend Ayesha Khan, who accused him of various things including double-dating and exploiting sympathy, Munawar emerged as the winner. Reflecting on his journey, Munawar expressed no regrets, emphasising that every experience, good or bad, contributes to personal growth and learning. Following his victory, Munawar received a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and a brand new car as part of his Bigg Boss 17 winnings.