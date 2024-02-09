Munawar Faruqui Finds Love Again? Bigg Boss 17 Winner Unveils 'Mystery Girl'

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : Feb 9, 2024, 6:55 PM IST

Updated : Feb 9, 2024, 7:55 PM IST

Munawar Faruqui, Bigg Boss 17

Munawar Faruqui hogged headlines more for his ambiguous love life than his game in Bigg Boss 17. Teasing new love interest, the standup comic shared a social media post on Friday. However, he was quick to put speculations to rest regarding his love life. Read on to know if Munawar has indeed found love again.

Hyderabad: Stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner, Munawar Faruqui, recently grabbed attention not for his professional endeavors, but for his personal life. He surprised fans by launching a new Instagram account called 'Munawar Spam' and encouraged his followers to check it out for content he couldn't share on his main account.

In one of his Instagram stories, Munawar explained that he would use the spam account to post things he couldn't on his main account. He hinted at offering glimpses into his daily life, starting with sharing insights into his diet. However, what intrigued everyone was a photo featuring Munawar holding hands with a mystery girl, accompanied by the song Ve Haaniyaan.

Munawar Faruqui, Bigg Boss 17
Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Finds Love Again?

Now, speculation abounds whether this photo hints at a new music video or signifies a new romantic interest in Munawar's life. Fans eagerly await official confirmation to decode the mystery behind Munawar Faruqui’s latest Instagram posts.

Munawar finally cleared up the mystery by sharing a video on his Instagram story. In the video, he is wearing the same pink kurta pajama from the previous story that seemed to belong to a girl. However, he revealed that it was him pretending to be a girl in the previous image. In the video, Munawar can be seen laughing and saying, "Single marega apan single (I will remain single forever)."

Munawar Faruqui, Bigg Boss 17
Bigg Boss 17 Winner Unveils 'Mystery Girl'

Despite the ups and downs during his time in Bigg Boss 17, including controversies involving his former girlfriend Ayesha Khan, who accused him of various things including double-dating and exploiting sympathy, Munawar emerged as the winner. Reflecting on his journey, Munawar expressed no regrets, emphasising that every experience, good or bad, contributes to personal growth and learning. Following his victory, Munawar received a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and a brand new car as part of his Bigg Boss 17 winnings.

Read More

  1. Munawar Faruqui's fan uses illegal drone camera during celebrations, FIR registered
  2. Fans pour out on Dongri streets as Munawar reaches with ‘Bigg Boss 17’ trophy
  3. WATCH: Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Gets Emotional Remembering Late Mom
Last Updated :Feb 9, 2024, 7:55 PM IST

TAGGED:

Munawar FaruquiBigg Boss 17Munawar Faruqui Girlfriend

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

Kiss Day 2024: Celebrating Love and Affection

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.