After first Hindi Song Post-ban Lift on Pak Artists, Aatif Aslam all set for Malayalam Debut

Hyderabad: Renowned Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is making a comeback to Indian cinema after a hiatus of seven years. While he has already recorded his a romantic number Love Story of 90's, the singer is all set to make his Malayalam debut with Shane Nigam starrer.

Known for chartbuster hits like Woh Lamhe, Dil Diya Gallan, Pehli Nazar Mein, and Tera Hone Laga Hoon, Atif enjoys a huge fanbase on both sides of the border. His Indian fans will be glad to know that the singer is returning to India. Atif has already recorded his first song since the ban on Pakistani artists working in India was lifted; however, his second song is not in Hindi.

Atif is gearing up for his Malayalam debu with actor Shane Nigam's upcoming film Haal. Shane Nigam confirmed Atif Aslam's involvement in the project through a social media post, expressing his admiration for the singer and the song, which he describes as addictive.

The song, composed by newcomer Nandagopan V, is penned by Mridul Meer and Neeraj Kumar. Shane Nigam shared a photo with Atif Aslam on Instagram, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with the singer and his excitement for audiences to hear the song.

Reports suggest that Atif recorded the song in a studio abroad. This track marks his second song after the Indian film industry but also signifies the end of a seven-year hiatus for Pakistani artists working in India, following the ban lift last year.

The ban on Pakistani artists in India was instituted after the Uri terror attack in 2016, with concerns over security and patriotism cited as reasons by the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA). This resulted in artists like Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, as well as musicians like Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, discontinuing collaborations with their Indian counterparts.

It seems fans will have to wait a little longer to listen to Atif's comeback songs, even as they enjoy his songs via music streaming apps like Spotify, Gaana, and others.