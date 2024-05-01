Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly Joins BJP, Says 'I Am a Big Fan of PM Modi'

Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly Joins BJP

Hyderabad: Rupali Ganguly of Anupamaa fame joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. The announcement was made during a press conference on Wednesday, May 1, in New Delhi. Rupali was accompanied by Vinod Tawde, a political leader, and Anil Baluni for the press conference.

Speaking to the reporters, the Anupamaa star stated, "I am extremely honoured to be here. Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister, has greatly inspired me. I am a big fan of Prime Minister Modi. The BJP has been doing excellent work, therefore I decided to join them. I'm really grateful to the party."

Rupali told the reporters during the news conference from the Delhi headquarters, "Ek nagrik ke naate hi sahi, lekin hum sabko isme sehbhaagi hona chahiye. Aur Mahakaal aur Matarani ka aashirwaad hai, ki main apne kala ke madhyam se kai saare logo se milti hoon, unse sarokaar hoon. As citizens, we must all actively engage in these elections. With the blessings of Mahkaaal and Matarani, I am able to meet and connect with others through my work. So, when I observe this mahayagya of progress, I feel compelled to participate in it."

The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress has joined the BJP party, months after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rupali posted on Instagram in March to inform that she had met with the Prime Minister. While the Anupamaa actor has launched her political career, she has yet to confirm whether she will contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections or not. With this, Rupali has joined the ranks of Kangana Ranaut, Arun Govil, and others who joined the BJP this year.

For the unversed, Rupali is apparently one of India's highest-paid television actors today. Her show Anupamaa, in which she currently appears, is one of the highest-rated series on Indian television today. She rose to prominence with the comedy-drama show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, which was widely popular in urban areas.