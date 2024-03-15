Alia Bhatt 31st Birthday: Actor's Diverse Roles in Upcoming Films Set to Captivate Audiences

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt celebrates her 31st birthday today. Known for her versatility and talent, Alia made her acting debut in 2012 with Student of the Year and has since mesmerised audiences with roles in films like Highway, Gully Boy, Darlings, and Gangubai Kathiawadi, earning immense praise along the way. Now fans eagerly anticipate the array of her upcoming movies that promise to showcase her acting prowess, solidifying her position as one of Bollywood's brightest stars. From action-packed spy thrillers to heartfelt dramas, Alia's diverse filmography reflects her commitment to pushing boundaries and exploring new horizons. On her special day, let's take a look at the actor's future ventures.

1. Jigra: Starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, the film Jigra directed by Vasan Bala and co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself, is set to hit the silver screens on September 27, 2024. The shoot of the film has recently been wrapped up. Director Vasan Bala, known for works like Monica O My Darling, Peddlers, and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, announced Jigra in September of the previous year. The announcement teaser hinted at the storyline, revolving around a sister's unwavering love for her brother and her determination to protect him at any cost.

2. Love & War: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal will share the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project, Love & War. The film is expected to hit theatres on Christmas 2025. This venture marks the second collaboration between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt, following their successful venture Gangubai Kathiawadi in 2022.

3. Jee Le Zaraa: Alia is yet to commence shooting for Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, where she will star alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. Penned by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, the movie will be co-produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan. Promising to be another heartwarming tale of friendship akin to Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Jee Le Zaraa holds the potential to captivate audiences.

4. Brahmastra Part Two - Dev: Alia is set to reprise her role as Isha in Brahmastra: Part Two - Dev, alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this instalment is set to be released in December 2026. Brahmastra unravels the story of Shiva (Ranbir), a DJ who discovers his mysterious link with the fire element and his ability to awaken the powerful Brahmastra – a supernatural weapon capable of universal destruction, posing a threat to all existence.

As Alia Bhatt gears up for her upcoming projects, the trajectory of her career continues to ascend to new heights. With each role she undertakes, Alia reaffirms her status as a force to be reckoned with in the film industry, captivating audiences with her unparalleled talent and magnetic screen presence. From her remarkable debut to her subsequent stellar performances, Alia's journey as an actor has been nothing short of extraordinary, and with each new project, she continues to redefine the boundaries of her craft, leaving an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape.