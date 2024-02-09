Ahead of Valentine's Day, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Jett off to Undisclosed Location - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated a year of marital bliss on February 7. The couple opted for a low-key celebration and are now reportedly gearing up for late wedding anniversary celebrations, interestingly coinciding with Valentine's Week. The Shershaah couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday morning, jetting off to an undisclosed location for their romantic getaway.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Sidharth and Kiara exuded elegance with their chic airport appearance. Kiara chose a beige pantsuit paired with a matching cap and handbag, rounding off her look with sneakers in complementary hues and casually tying her hair in a half bun. On the other hand, Sidharth kept his airport attire relaxed and comfortable, sporting a green checkered jacket over a white t-shirt and flared denim, complemented with cool shades and sneakers.

For their first wedding anniversary, Sidharth and Kiara shared a heartfelt post on social media. Accompanied by a picture from one of their romantic escapades, the couple wrote, "It's not just about the journey or the destination; it's the company that matters. Thank you for being the best partner on this crazy ride called life. #HappyAnniversaryMyLove," capturing a moment of them enjoying horse riding as the setting sun painted the sky with gradient hues.

On the professional front, Kiara is set to share screen space with Ram Charan in Game Changer, an action drama intertwining current-day politics, to be released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film is eagerly anticipated for its Pan-India release, though the official date is yet to be announced. While her last appearance was in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan, there are speculations of her involvement in the Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr-starrer War 2, awaiting official confirmation.

Meanwhile, Sidharth's latest venture was in the web series Indian Police Force alongside Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series is available on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Apart from this, he is also gearing up for an action thriller film, Yodha.