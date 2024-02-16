Valentine's Day 2024: Karnataka Exported Nearly 3 Crore Roses Weighing Over 12 lakh kg

Bengaluru: As the world recently celebrated the Valentine's Day, Karnataka turned out to be the epicenter of love with the state exporting nearly three crore roses weighing over 12 lakh kg to foreign countries, officials said. It is learnt that his year the volume of export has increased as compared to last year. Official sources said that about 2.9 crore rose flowers weighing 12,22,860 kg have been exported to out of state and foreign countries by air.

This year the export volume has increased by 108% as per sources. Sources said that out of the total volume of flower exports, two crore rose flowers have been exported to foreign states. This is an increase of 148 percent compared to last year as per sources. Rose flowers are exported from Silicon City to Malaysia, Singapore, Kuwait, Manila (Philippines), and Sharjah (UAE). Locally, the flowers are also sent to Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Guwahati and Jaipur.

An official said that India exported 23,597 metric tons of flowers worth Rs 771.41 crore in the financial year 2021-22. In the same year, India produced 2.1 million tonnes of loose flowers and 0.8 million tonnes of cut flowers.

Arvind, President of South India Flower Growers Association said that quality roses were sent to Bangalore International Flower Auction Center mainly from Bangalore, Bangalore Rural, Chikkaballapur, Ramnagar districts. With the help of Horticulture Department, many farmers have built greenhouses on subsidy basis for rose crop and are seeing profit every year, Arvind said.

India is one of the largest rose producing countries, with Karnataka, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Orissa, Assam and Telangana growing the most flowers.