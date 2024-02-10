Teddy Day 2024: Showcase Your Soft Love with Cuddly Teddy

Hyderabad: What better way of expressing warmth, and care, than gifting your loved ones a teddy. Here's the day to do the same. It's Teddy day, the fourth day of the Valentine's week.

Observed on February 10, Teddy Day was established as an opportunity to show the people in your life how much they are loved, particularly through the gift of a small teddy bear or other stuffed animal. It is a fun way to get connected with gift-giving, show that you care, and even get creative with the celebration time during these darker days of winter.

It all began when Theodore Roosevelt, 24th President of US was on a bear hunting trip near Onward, Mississippi on November 14, 1902. President Roosevelt had been invited to the hunt by the governor of Mississippi, Andrew H.Longino. In contrast to the other hunters in his party, Roosevelt had not found a single bear, and his assistants, one of whom was a black bear hunter named Holt Collier (a born slave turned ex-Confederate cavalryman), cornered a black bear and tied it to a tree near a willow.

Collier called Roosevelt's attention and asked him to shoot the black bear, but Roosevelt refused to do so, believing it to be grossly unsporting. The story quickly made its way to newspapers across the country, where the story of Roosevelt's refusal to shoot a black bear was widely reported.

After reading the article, Clifford Berryman (a political cartoonist) decided to make light of the president’s refusal to shoot. Berryman’s cartoon ran in the November 16, 1902 Washington Post. After seeing the cartoon, Morris Michtom (a candy shop owner in Brooklyn, New York) saw a commercial for stuffed animals. Michtom and his wife, Rose, both made stuffed animals.

They decided to make a toy bear to honor the president, and named it ‘Teddy’s Bear.’ After getting permission to use Roosevelt’s name, he mass-produced the toy bears. The toy bears became so popular, Morris Michtom soon started his own toy company, Ideal Toy Company, which still exists today.

Well, you should be careful while choosing a teddy for your loved ones. While a traditional teddy bear will always have a special place in everyone's heart, why not go for something a little more unique and personal to show your loved ones how much you care and love? Choosing the perfect teddy bear for your loved ones can be the perfect way to express your emotions.