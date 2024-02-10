Teddy Day 2024: Showcase Your Soft Love with Cuddly Teddy

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 16 hours ago

The fourth day of the Valentine's week is observed as Teddy Day. Teddy which symbolises affection, adoration, and cuteness, has been considered as one of the pinnacle of heartfelt gifts to give to your loved ones.

The fourth day of the Valentine's week is observed as Teddy Day. Teddy which symbolises affection, adoration, and cuteness, has been considered as one of the pinnacle of heartfelt gifts to give to your loved ones.

Hyderabad: What better way of expressing warmth, and care, than gifting your loved ones a teddy. Here's the day to do the same. It's Teddy day, the fourth day of the Valentine's week.

Observed on February 10, Teddy Day was established as an opportunity to show the people in your life how much they are loved, particularly through the gift of a small teddy bear or other stuffed animal. It is a fun way to get connected with gift-giving, show that you care, and even get creative with the celebration time during these darker days of winter.

It all began when Theodore Roosevelt, 24th President of US was on a bear hunting trip near Onward, Mississippi on November 14, 1902. President Roosevelt had been invited to the hunt by the governor of Mississippi, Andrew H.Longino. In contrast to the other hunters in his party, Roosevelt had not found a single bear, and his assistants, one of whom was a black bear hunter named Holt Collier (a born slave turned ex-Confederate cavalryman), cornered a black bear and tied it to a tree near a willow.

Collier called Roosevelt's attention and asked him to shoot the black bear, but Roosevelt refused to do so, believing it to be grossly unsporting. The story quickly made its way to newspapers across the country, where the story of Roosevelt's refusal to shoot a black bear was widely reported.

After reading the article, Clifford Berryman (a political cartoonist) decided to make light of the president’s refusal to shoot. Berryman’s cartoon ran in the November 16, 1902 Washington Post. After seeing the cartoon, Morris Michtom (a candy shop owner in Brooklyn, New York) saw a commercial for stuffed animals. Michtom and his wife, Rose, both made stuffed animals.

They decided to make a toy bear to honor the president, and named it ‘Teddy’s Bear.’ After getting permission to use Roosevelt’s name, he mass-produced the toy bears. The toy bears became so popular, Morris Michtom soon started his own toy company, Ideal Toy Company, which still exists today.

Well, you should be careful while choosing a teddy for your loved ones. While a traditional teddy bear will always have a special place in everyone's heart, why not go for something a little more unique and personal to show your loved ones how much you care and love? Choosing the perfect teddy bear for your loved ones can be the perfect way to express your emotions.

Read More

  1. Valentine's Day: This Visually Challenged Couple Don't Need Eyes to Fall in Love
  2. Elevate Love's Vibe: Vastu-Infused Valentine's Day Gifts for Heartfelt Connections

TAGGED:

Teddy Day 2024Valentines WeekHistory of ValentinesValentines Day 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

Valentine's Day: This Visually Challenged Couple Don't Need Eyes to Fall in Love

Hard Task for Hardik Pandya to Captain Mumbai Indians: Irfan Pathan

'Even if he wants to play on one leg': Irfan Pathan On MSD, IPL, and Thala's Future

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.