Nepal Invites Investments from Indian Businesses

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 12, 2024, 4:07 PM IST

Nepal has invited Indian enterprises to invest in the South Asian nation, positioning it as an attractive investment destination. Nepal's Ambassador to India, Shankar Prasad Sharma, said Nepal is a preferred destination for Indian businesses, and the Nepal Investment Summit 2024 will discuss investment and reinvestment plans.

Nepal has invited Indian enterprises to invest in the South Asian nation, positioning it as an attractive investment destination. Nepal's Ambassador to India, Shankar Prasad Sharma, said Nepal is a preferred destination for Indian businesses, and the Nepal Investment Summit 2024 will discuss investment and reinvestment plans.

New Delhi: Nepal has invited Indian enterprises to invest in the South Asian nation, positioning the country as an attractive investment destination, ahead of the third Nepal Investment Summit scheduled on April 28-29 in Kathmandu.

Nepal's Ambassador to India Shankar Prasad Sharma said Nepal is a naturally preferred investment destination for the Indian businesses and Nepal Investment Summit 2024 is an occasion where the investment and reinvestment plans will be discussed and big business ideas will be converted at the ground.

"The government of Nepal's unwavering commitment to simplifying business procedures and offering all possible support to businesses shall encourage the business houses already existing in Nepal and those that want to enter the Nepal market. We invite the Indian businesses to explore Nepal and be part of its industrial aspirations," the ambassador said at an Industry Outreach meet here on Thursday.

The event, jointly conducted by the Embassy of Nepal in India and PHDCCI India-Nepal Centre, aimed at facilitating discussions among government officials, business leaders, and representatives of global finance institutions regarding recent policy reforms and infrastructural advancements in Nepal, positioning the country as an attractive investment destination.

According to Manjeev Singh Puri, India's former ambassador to Nepal, "Indian Foreign Direct Investment in Nepal has witnessed two distinct phases. The initial excitement and economic liberalization in the early 1990s attracted a surge of Indian companies.

"However, subsequent political instability and security challenges hindered new investments. Today, with Nepal's enhanced political stability, consistent policies, and improved connectivity through regional cooperation, there's a renewed sense of optimism for increased investment, aligning with India's 'neighbourhood first' policy and emphasis on regional connectivity and cooperation".

Read More

  1. Nepal Army Chief Flags off Everest Cleaning Campaign
  2. Can Nepal revive SAARC? Why is BIMSTEC more important for India?

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.