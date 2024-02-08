Key Highlights of 'White Paper' Govt Tabled in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday tabled a 'white paper' on Indian economy in Lok Sabha in which the government presented how the economy improved from 2014 to 2024 in comparison with the UPA ule between 2004 and 2014.

Sitharaman in her Interim Budget speech had announced that the government would come out with a 'white paper' outlining the economic mismanagement in the 10 years of UPA rule till 2014.

Here are the key points from the 59-page 'white paper':