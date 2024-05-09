Kashmir's Mustard Revolution: 14 Lakh Quintal Production, 20% Surge in Production Forecast

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): In the picturesque region of Anantnag, nestled within the serene landscapes of Jammu and Kashmir, lies a culinary tradition deeply rooted in the essence of mustard oil. Embraced by generations, the pungent aroma of mustard oil wafts through kitchens, intertwining with the savory allure of local delicacies like wazwan. Whether it is a hearty vegetarian stew or succulent non-vegetarian dishes, the golden hue of mustard oil is a staple ingredient, infusing dishes with rich flavor and cultural significance.

As the sun casts its gentle rays upon the fertile lands of the Kashmir Valley, signaling the onset of the mustard harvesting season, farmers embark on a journey of abundance. Against the backdrop of pleasant weather, they diligently prepare for the harvest, tending to fields brimming with promise. This year, optimism blooms as whispers of a bountiful yield ripple through the valley, promising a harvest surpassing previous records.

Chief Agriculture Officer of Anantnag, Ajaz Hussain Dar, shares insights into the agricultural renaissance sweeping across the valley. Through the Oil Seed Mission, the Agriculture Department champions the cause of mustard cultivation, distributing high-quality seeds and fostering a culture of innovation. With steadfast determination, mustard cultivation has witnessed an exponential surge, expanding from humble beginnings to sprawling fields that paint the landscape in shades of gold.

Dar's eyes gleam with pride as he unveils the remarkable transformation, highlighting the valley pivotal role in this agricultural renaissance. With mustard cultivation rising from 3,000 hectares to 1.40 lakh hectares of agricultural land in the last two years, the valley emerges as a beacon of prosperity, yielding an impressive bounty of 11.8 lakh quintals of mustard seeds last year.

"With further expansion in cultivation capacity, a 20% increase in mustard production is anticipated this year. This aims to reach 14 lakh quintals, which will set a record-breaking increase in mustard production," he said

The ramifications of this agricultural resurgence extend far beyond the confines of the valley, resonating in markets where the price of mustard oil finds stability amidst local abundance. As consumer demand finds fulfillment within homegrown produce, the cycle of dependency on external sources diminishes, fostering economic resilience within the community.

Environmental expert, Rao Farman Ali, underscores the harmonious convergence of climate conditions and agricultural ingenuity, propelling the mustard harvest to unprecedented heights. Yet, amidst nature's benevolence, he acknowledges the instrumental role played by the Agriculture Department in nurturing a generation of young farmers, poised to steer the agricultural landscape towards a future brimming with promise.

An official said that Anantnag district in south Kashmir leads in mustard production with an annual production of 2.88 lakh annual production on an estimated 24,000 hectares of land.