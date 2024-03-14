Govt imposes minimum export price of USD 2,000 per tonne on honey till Dec

Published : 60 minutes ago

The government on Thursday imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of USD 2,000 per tonne on natural honey till December this year.

New Delhi: The government on Thursday imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of USD 2,000 per tonne on natural honey till December this year. The notification will be effective immediately. Exports below this MEP value will not be permitted.

"Export of natural honey is free. Minimum export price (MEP) of USD 2,000 per metric ton is imposed till December 31, 2024, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification. During April-January this fiscal, natural honey exports stood at USD 153.21 million. It was USD 203 million in 2022-23. The major exporting destinations include the US and the UAE.

