Youth Delegation from Central Asian Countries on a Diplomatic Visit to India

New Delhi: In a huge diplomatic turnout, a 100-member youth delegation from five Central Asian countries is on a visit to India from March 5 to 13, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. This is the second such youth delegation visit from the Central Asian countries to India. The first such delegation was hosted by India in November 2023.

It is one of the initiatives emanating from the first India-Central Asia Summit held virtually in January 2023 as per the MEA. Importantly, youth leaders from different walks of life, achievers and influencers from Central Asia will have the opportunity to see for themselves India’s growth, its technological, industrial, and research capabilities; get insights into India’s space programme, as well as, to enjoy India’s rich cultural heritage.

Their programme includes visits to premier research institutions, eminent educational institutions located in Delhi and Ahmedabad such as IIT and IIM, historical sites in Delhi, interaction with MY BHARAT volunteers, calls on Indian dignitaries, and a visit to the Taj Mahal.

India-Central Asia ties

Historically, India and Central Asia enjoyed the continuous exchange of people, culture and ideas. This visit will expand the imagination of India among the youth of the Central Asian countries and help them get a better appreciation of Indian society, growth, infrastructure, poverty reduction and the changes India has undergone in recent years. The impression carried back by the young Central Asian delegates from this visit will help them achieve a better understanding of contemporary India and create a basis for sustained people-to-people interaction between India and the Central Asian Countries.

