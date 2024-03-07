Youth Delegation from Central Asian Countries on a Diplomatic Visit to India

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 3 hours ago

In a huge diplomatic turnout, a 100-member youth delegation from five Central Asian countries is on a visit to India from March 5 to 13, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Youth delegations from Central Asian countries are on a visit to India from March 5 to 13. They will visit IIT and IIM in Delhi and Ahmedabad. They will also pay a visit to historical sites in Delhi and Agra.

New Delhi: In a huge diplomatic turnout, a 100-member youth delegation from five Central Asian countries is on a visit to India from March 5 to 13, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. This is the second such youth delegation visit from the Central Asian countries to India. The first such delegation was hosted by India in November 2023.

It is one of the initiatives emanating from the first India-Central Asia Summit held virtually in January 2023 as per the MEA. Importantly, youth leaders from different walks of life, achievers and influencers from Central Asia will have the opportunity to see for themselves India’s growth, its technological, industrial, and research capabilities; get insights into India’s space programme, as well as, to enjoy India’s rich cultural heritage.

Their programme includes visits to premier research institutions, eminent educational institutions located in Delhi and Ahmedabad such as IIT and IIM, historical sites in Delhi, interaction with MY BHARAT volunteers, calls on Indian dignitaries, and a visit to the Taj Mahal.
India-Central Asia ties

Historically, India and Central Asia enjoyed the continuous exchange of people, culture and ideas. This visit will expand the imagination of India among the youth of the Central Asian countries and help them get a better appreciation of Indian society, growth, infrastructure, poverty reduction and the changes India has undergone in recent years. The impression carried back by the young Central Asian delegates from this visit will help them achieve a better understanding of contemporary India and create a basis for sustained people-to-people interaction between India and the Central Asian Countries.

Read more: Customised Course For Diplomats From Central Asian Countries Commences At SSIFS

Last Updated :3 hours ago

TAGGED:

Youth delegationMarch 5 to 13Premier institutionsMinistry of External Affairs

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

From Mughal to British Era: Meet Rajendra Aggarwal, A Numismatist Whose Love for Coins is Abundant

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.