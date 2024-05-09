Will End Muslim Reservation and Give It to SCs, STs and OBCs, Asserts Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Telangana (ANI)

Bhuvanagiri (Telangana): If BJP is voted to power, it will enhance the reservation of SCs, STs and OBCs and will end the Muslim reservation, claimed Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Addressing a rally in Telangana's Bhuvanagiri, Amit Shah said, "Congress wants to fight elections by speaking lies and says that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes to power, he will end the reservation. Prime Minister Modi has led this country unanimously for the last 10 years but did not end the reservation. However, the Congress party has robbed the reservations of SCs, STs and OBCs by providing four per cent reservation to Muslims."

"In 2019, the people of Telangana gave us four seats. This time, we will win more than 10 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. This double-digit score in Telangana will make PM Modi cross 400 seats...make BJP victorious on more than 10 seats. We will end the Muslim reservation and increase the reservation of SCs, STs and OBCs."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the general elections are being held this time between Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. He pointed out that the battle is between the development of the family and the development of the country.

Amit Shah campaigned in support of BJP's Bhuvanagiri Lok Sabha MP candidate Boora Narsaiah Goud in Bhuvanagiri of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. Amit Shah said that these elections are very important. He said that the election is between 'Vote for Jihad and Vote for Development'. He clarified that more than 200 seats have already been won in the three-phase elections.

Read more: If INDIA Bloc Comes To Power, It Will Put Babri Lock At Ram Temple: Amit Shah