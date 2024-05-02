West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Accused of Molestation

Kolkata (West Bengal): West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has been accused of molestation by a woman, who is a temporary staff at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday. It is learnt that the matter has reached Hare Street Police Station, where a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central has also reached.

However, further details are still to be ascertained about the cause of the complaint against the Governor. Sources said that the woman made this complaint in the administrative area of the Raj Bhavan.

"Since Raj Bhavan belongs to Hare Street police station, the police personnel from there asked the woman to go to the Hare Street police station. After that, the woman went to the police station and filed a written complaint," they added.

However, no Kolkata Police official was keen to comment on the issue. It is learnt that the alleged victim was called twice by Bose to talk on her job and was molested on both the occasions.

The first day, the woman somehow wriggled out and fled. But she was called again on Thursday on the pretext of making her job permanent and was allegedly molested again. The woman then raised alarm and complained against Bose.

The West Bengal Governor on his part said that truth would prevail. "Truth will triumph. I refuse to be cowed down by engineering narratives. If anybody wants some election benefits by maligning me, God bless them. But they cannot stop my fight against corruption and violence in Bengal," Bose said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive at the Raj Bhavan tonight and will address a couple of public meetings in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha polls 2024 on Friday, May 3.