Uddhav prays at Kalaram temple in Nashik, visits Savarkar memorial

Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday prayed at the renowned Kalaram Temple in Nashik. He was accompanied by his wife Rashmi Thackeray, sons Aaditya, who is an MLA and former state minister, and Tejas. Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was also present.

The former chief minister, who took part in various rituals, including 'pradakshina' (clockwise circumambulation of sacred structures/entities), was honoured by the temple trustees. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had prayed at the Kalaram Temple when he was here on January 12 to inaugurate the National Youth Festival.

Thackeray earlier in the day visited the memorial of VD Savarkar in Bhagur here, the birthplace of the late Hindutva ideologue. Thackeray also performed 'Goda pujan' and worshipped Godavari river at Ramkund on Goda ghat. Ganga Godavari Panchkoti Purohit Sangh president Satish Shukla and other members of the outfit performed the rituals.

Incidentally, the Shiv Sena (UBT) had slammed the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance after Thackeray was sent an invite for the Ram Temple idol consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday by speed post. "All film stars are invited but the Thackeray family that has been closely associated with movement is treated in such a manner," key Thackeray aide Sanjay Raut had said.

On Tuesday, Thackeray is scheduled to address a public rally at Hutatma Anant Kanhere ground here on the occasion of the birth anniversary of his father and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.