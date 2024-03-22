TN Governor Agrees to Swear in K Ponmudy As Minister After SC Rap

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu R N Ravi governor on Friday informed the Supreme Court he has invited K Ponmudy to be sworn-in as a minister at 3.30 pm today, a day after the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud had told the Attorney General R Venkataramani, representing the governor, that the governor is defying a judgment passed by the apex court and it is a matter of concern, and asked the governor to decide it within a day.

The apex court was hearing the Tamil Nadu government seeking direction to the governor to re-induct Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader K Ponmudy into the state cabinet after his conviction was stayed in a criminal case.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the Tamil Nadu government, submitted before a three-judge bench led by CJI that “I am told that the governor has relented and called him (Ponmudy)…”. At this juncture, the AG interrupted Rohatgi and asked him to allow him to make submissions. AG said, “the governor says Ponmudy will be invited for swearing-in…the governor conveys that he has least intent to disregard the judgment of the court". The AG added that on a certain understanding of a judgment of the court, he has taken a view.

The bench, also comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, in its order, said: “the governor of Tamil Nadu is inviting Mr Ponmudy today at 3.30 PM to sworn in as minister in the state government pursuant to the request made by the chief minister”. The bench noted the AG’s submissions that the governor had no intent to breach any orders of this court. Senior advocate P Wilson, representing the Tamil Nadu government, said Parliamentary democracy survives because of your lordships. After this submission from Wilson, the CJI smiled and said now it is all sorted out.

The Tamil Nadu said the apex court through an order dated March 11, 2024, suspended the conviction of Thiru K. Ponmudy specifically for the reason that he should not suffer disqualification from holding office of minister or MLA.

The state government contended that it is humbly submitted that the apex court specifically suspended the conviction of Thiru K. Ponmudy in order to save him from the disqualification of the Representation of Peoples Act. “While suspending the conviction, this Hon’ble Court has recorded a finding that disqualifying him for holding office of Minister & MLA would be an irreversible situation”, said the plea.