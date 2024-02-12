Tamil Nadu Guv Ravi Cuts Customary Address Short Over Purported Disrespect to National Anthem

Chennai: Reviving his beef with the ruling DMK government, Governor RN Ravi has cut short the customary address to the House, claiming that he does not concur with the views expressed in the speech prepared by the state government.

Ravi made some remarks about the DMK government over the playing of national anthem and stormed out of the House even as Speaker Appavu informed him that the national anthem will be sung as per the custom followed by the House.

The Governor's speech presented to the State Legislative Assembly is the extension of the policy statement and is prepared by the ruling dispensation.

Ravi concluded his address within a few minutes.

In his inaugural address for the year to the House, Ravi made certain remarks which were not part of the government approved version of the speech and over the singing of the national anthem.

The House was convened on February 12 by the government for the customary Governor's Address to the Assembly.

The Governor commented over the government-curated speech and he felt about certain facts and messaging the speech will have, if he spoke it.

Earlier, Ravi offered his greetings in Tamil to Speaker M Appavu, Chief Minister M K Stalin and the MLAs before ending his shortest speech in the Assembly.

After Ravi's huffed exit from the Assembly, Leader of the House Durai Murugan moved a motion to expunge all the remarks made by the Governor and the request was complied with by the Speaker.

Appavu read the Tamil version of the Governor's address.

On January 9, 2023, Ravi staged a ‘walkout’, scripting history in the Assembly for any Governor to ‘walkout’ of the Assembly. He was miffed after Chief Minister M K Stalin moved a resolution requesting the Speaker to expunge the speech of the Governor and to take on record the approved text of the Governor’s address. During the motion, Stalin said he was forced to make the drastic step after the Governor skipped certain portions of the address.