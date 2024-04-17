Taxi Driver's Son Shivam Secures Civils 457th Rank; Proves Lack of Resources Not an Obstacle

Civils Ranker

Rewari (Haryana) : In the UPSC Civils Examination results announced on Tuesday, many candidates of Haryana have secured top ranks. One such promising candidate is Shivam from Rewari, who has secured 457th rank.

The top ranker from Rewari has proved that lack of resources will not hamper anybody's success and that if there is a will, you will definitely achieve it. You will be surprised to know that Shivam, who has cleared the UPSC exam, is actually the son of a taxi driver. His father Hardayal supports his family by driving a taxi in Rewari city.

Shivam's first attempt to clear UPSC proved unsuccessful, but he did not give up and gave a second attempt and ultimately achieved success. He studied for 10 to 12 hours daily. Shivam's family is originally from Nangal Mundi village of Rewari and currently they live in Gulabi Bagh of the city.

Shivam said that he had started preparing for IIT after completing 12th class from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Naihchana. After this he completed his B. Tech studies from IIT Guwahati. He set his goal to clear the UPSC exam and today he has reached his destination. He studied for 10 to 12 hours daily for UPSC and did not take help of any coaching.

Shivam's father Hardayal has studied till class 10th and he wanted his son to make his name proud one day by studying and today that day has come. His mother Kamlesh Devi gives tuition to children at home. After the declaration of UPSC results, there is an atmosphere of happiness in Shivam's family and people arrived in large numbers to congratulate the ranker.