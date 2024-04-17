Ex-Constable Secures Civils 780th Rank; Lost Parents at a Tender Age, Raised by Grandmother

Singarayakonda (Andhra Pradesh) : In a heartwarming tale of perseverance and familial love, Udayakrishna Reddy, a young man who lost his parents at a tender age, has soared to remarkable heights by securing the 780th rank in the civil services examination. His incredible journey, marked by resilience and dedication, is a testament to the indomitable human spirit.

Uday lost his parents in childhood and was raised by his grandmother, Ramanamma, who toiled tirelessly to provide for him by selling vegetables. Udayakrishna's story is one of unwavering determination in the face of adversity. Despite the hardships and setbacks he encountered along the way, he remained steadfast in his pursuit of education and excellence.

From humble beginnings in a small village named Ullapalem of Singarayakonda Mandal in Prakasam District, Udayakrishna's path to success was paved with challenges. Yet, guided by his grandmother's unwavering support and belief in his potential, he overcame every obstacle with an unwavering resolve.

After completing his education in government institutions, Uday got a Police constable job in 2012. He served in the job for 7 years till 2019. After that, Udayakrishna set his sights on civil services, a dream he pursued with unwavering determination. Despite initial setbacks, he refused to be deterred, ultimately emerging triumphant in his fourth attempt, clinching a top rank.

His achievement serves as a beacon of hope for countless others facing similar struggles. Udayakrishna's journey is a powerful reminder that with perseverance, hard work, and unwavering belief in oneself, any obstacle can be overcome, and dreams can be turned into reality.

As he looks towards a promising future with the potential to serve his nation as a civil services officer, Udayakrishna remains grateful to his grandmother and all those who supported him along his journey. His story serves as an inspiration to all, proving that with determination and resilience, anything is possible.

''Grandmother is there for us who lost our parents, she made us study by selling vegetables. I studied hard. I joined the coaching with great persistence and failed the exams three times. However, I tried one more time without losing my composure. This time I got the best rank. Grandma was so happy. We can achieve anything with self-belief, everyone works hard to achieve the goal and one day success will be yours,'' said Udayakrishna, Civils 780th Rank​.

