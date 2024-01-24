Tamil Nadu Cabinet Approves New State Policy for Women: All You Need to Know

Chennai : In December 2021, the draft state policy for women was released by the Tamil Nadu government, after which a public consultation was held. The TN Cabinet has approved the policy in the Cabinet meeting held yesterday. There were various amendments to the draft policy. Importance has been given to women by devising various schemes.

One of the policy features is implementation of 33 percent reservation for women in all government and private places. Another provision is extending the existing 100-day work scheme in rural areas by an additional 50 days. Other features include emphasis on education for girls below 19 years of age and provision of resumption of education for dropouts. Equal rights for women in leadership positions in public private enterprises. Providing six months special training to women who want to join politics.

The policy also includes 33.3 percent representation in registered political parties for women, 50 percent reservation for women in local bodies, and 33.3 percent reservation for women in legislative and parliamentary elections.

Certificate Courses in Politics:- There will be 6 months special certificate courses for aspiring women politicians. They will be educated about the functioning of local bodies and legislature. The powers and duties of MLAs, MPs and local body representatives. What actions one should take while in office? What are the expectations for the position? Women aspirants will be trained to face challenges in office and to function independently.

The initiative will help women candidates holding positions ranging from councilors to mayors in local bodies to avoid becoming puppets in the hands of their relatives. Some elected women members are depending totally on their spouses. This certificate training is designed to provide political awareness to women and ensure their independence.

Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan told ETV Bharat, "Widows, separated and self-employed women who are engaged in production will get priority in this policy. Also, necessary help will be given to differently abled women and women belonging to scheduled castes. Coaching will be given for women who want to start their own business.

"The central government has to decide the days and duration of the 100-day work scheme in this state women's policy. The state government has nothing to do with it. And to raise the quality of life of women, first of all they should realize that they are not dependent on anyone in the society. Arrangements have been made to provide them training,” the Minister said.