Casteist Attack Victim Writes TN 12th Class Exam with Scribe's Help, Scores Excellent Marks

Tirunelveli : "The answer I tell you, please write that only. If I don't know the answer, leave it. Even if you know the answer, please don't write it yourself" This is what Chinnadurai, a student from Valliyur, told the scribe who helped him write the 12th class general examination. Chinnadurai, who was the victim of a casteist attack by fellow students last August, is slowly recovering from the injuries.

The cuts on his right hand have healed but he is not able to hold a pen and write. His left arm was unable to fully move due to cuts below the elbow. Now, Chinnadurai, who has scored excellent marks in the 12th class examination, is confident that he will recover completely soon through the treatment, training and rejuvenation provided by the doctors.

August 9, 2023, was an unforgettable day in the life of Chinnadurai. He was studying in class 12 in Valliyur government aided school and was attacked with a sickle by fellow students at his house. His sister Chandra Selvi who went to stop it was also attacked with a sickle. A case was registered against the minor students who were arrested for attacking Chinnadurai due to caste hatred.

Chinnadurai was transferred to a school in Palayangottai as a result of this incident. The incident sent shock waves across Tamil Nadu. His family also shifted to Palayangottai with government assistance and he continued his studies there. Chinnadurai, who wrote the quarterly exam from the hospital, also prepared for the public exam during the treatment. Since Chinnadurai could not write the exam on his own, he was given a scribe, and went on to score 469 marks in the exam.

Talking about this to ETV Bharat, Chinnadurai said, "I am very happy that I have scored high marks in the public examination. When I was receiving treatment in the hospital, the teachers came to teach me. That is why I was able to score high marks. There is no caste problem in the current school. There should not be caste problems among students in future. I am going to study B.Com."

Chinnadurai's younger sister Chandra Selvi said, "I am happy that my brother scored high marks. We have now recovered from the health problems due to medical treatment," she said. The Tamil Nadu government has allocated a new house in the Slum Clearance Board for Chinnadurai's family to live in. The government has also decided to bear the cost of his higher education.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry's 12th Class Public Examination was held from 01.03.2024 to 22.03.2024. In this case, the general examination results were released on Monday. A total of 7,60,606 students wrote the public examination. Out of this 4,08,440 are female students, 3,52,165 are male students and only one is of the third gender. Of them, 7,19,196 students have passed, recording a total of 94.56% pass. In this, 3,93,890 female students have passed (96.44%) and 3,25,305 male students have passed (92.37%) and the one third gender candidate who wrote the general examination has also passed. According to these results, 4.07 % more female students passed the exam when compared to the male students.