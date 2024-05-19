ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: 1 Dead, 5 Injured In Blast in Bijnor Firecracker Factory

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

A man died and at least five others workers were injured in an explosion in a firecracker factory in Jhalu township of Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.
Blast in Bijnor Firecracker Factory (ETV Bharat)

One man died and at least five others suffered injuries in a blast in firecracker factory blast in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh. Police are probing the incident.

Blast in Bijnor Firecracker Factory (ETV Bharat)

Bijnor: A man died and at least five other workers were injured in an explosion in a firecracker factory in Jhalu township of Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

The incident happened in the factory along Gangoda road. Eyewitnesses said that there was a massive explosion following which the entire area was covered in smoke and flames.

Hearing the loud bang, people from nearby villages reached the spot and somehow controlled the fire with great difficulty and informed the police about the matter. On receiving information about the blast in the firecracker factory, Haldaur police officials and SP City took stock of the incident site.

The police recovered one person's body from the site and rushed several other injured workers to the nearest hospital. The deceased person was identified as Amit Kumar, a resident of Gopalpur village, who had died on the spot, while at least five other workers suffered injuries.

SP City Sanjeev Vajpayee said the cracker factory was duly registered, however, police are investigating the exact cause of the blast. He said that the blast may have occurred due to a sudden spark in the morning when workers were sweeping the factory floor. "Forensic team is also on the scene. We are investigating the case. The injured are undergoing treatment in the hospital," he said.

Read More

Tamil Nadu: Nine Workers, Including Five Women, Killed in Firecracker Unit Accident

TAGGED:

BIJNOR FIRECRACKER FACTORYBIJNOR BLASTUP FIRECRACKER BLASTBLAST IN BIJNOR FIRECRACKER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.