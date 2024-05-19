Uttar Pradesh: 1 Dead, 5 Injured In Blast in Bijnor Firecracker Factory

Blast in Bijnor Firecracker Factory (ETV Bharat)

Bijnor: A man died and at least five other workers were injured in an explosion in a firecracker factory in Jhalu township of Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

The incident happened in the factory along Gangoda road. Eyewitnesses said that there was a massive explosion following which the entire area was covered in smoke and flames.

Hearing the loud bang, people from nearby villages reached the spot and somehow controlled the fire with great difficulty and informed the police about the matter. On receiving information about the blast in the firecracker factory, Haldaur police officials and SP City took stock of the incident site.

The police recovered one person's body from the site and rushed several other injured workers to the nearest hospital. The deceased person was identified as Amit Kumar, a resident of Gopalpur village, who had died on the spot, while at least five other workers suffered injuries.

SP City Sanjeev Vajpayee said the cracker factory was duly registered, however, police are investigating the exact cause of the blast. He said that the blast may have occurred due to a sudden spark in the morning when workers were sweeping the factory floor. "Forensic team is also on the scene. We are investigating the case. The injured are undergoing treatment in the hospital," he said.