Chandigarh Mayoral Polls: SC Expresses Concern over 'Horse-Trading', Will Examine Ballots Today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday will examine the ballot papers of Chandigarh mayoral polls and will also scrutinise the video recording of the counting process saying instead of ordering fresh polls, it may consider declaration of results on the basis of already casted votes.

The apex court, while hearing the issue of Chandigarh mayoral elections, on Monday said that it was deeply concerned about the 'horse-trading' taking place post the controversial Chandigarh mayoral elections and summoned the records and videos of the polls held on January 30. The three judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said that it may consider declaring results on the basis of votes already cast.

The Supreme Court said that it will examine ballot papers and entire video recording of the election at 2 pm on Tuesday. It also directed the registrar general of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to depute a judicial officer to bring the records safely to New Delhi. The bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said, "We ourselves will look at the records at 2 pm."

"We will list this tomorrow and see the ballot papers and decide what to do. This whole business of horse trading which is going on is very disturbing. Let the entire video of counting of the votes be also produced tomorrow noon," the CJI said. The court also directed Returning Officer Anil Masih to remain present on Tuesday as well.

Visuals from the chamber showed Anil Masih making some marks on the ballot papers. The apex court, on February 5, rapped Returning Officer Anil Masih, who conducted the mayoral polls, observing that it was obvious that he had defaced the ballot papers and that he should be prosecuted, adding that his action amounted to "murder" and a "mockery" of democracy.

During the hearing, the CJI voiced displeasure over the way the poll was held and told Masih he could be prosecuted. "This is a very serious matter...In case of any falsehood, you will be prosecuted," he warned the returning officer and asked him why he was seen looking into the camera and putting X' marks on ballot papers. Masih has been accused of defacing eight ballot papers that were declared invalid.

The Supreme Court on Monday questioned Anil Masih, the man officiating the election, who defended himself saying that he was only marking out defaced ballots. The bench however, warned that the officer's conduct was serious and that he could be prosecuted.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won the Chandigarh mayoral polls defeating the AAP-Congress alliance candidate after the chair scrapped eight Opposition votes, sparking allegations of vote tampering.