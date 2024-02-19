Chandigarh Mayor Resigns, Three AAP Councillors Join BJP Ahead of Supreme Court Hearing

Chandigarh: In a major boost to the BJP ahead of the Supreme Court hearing into alleged irregularities in the Chandigarh mayoral polls, three AAP councilors have joined the saffron party even as Mayor Manoj Sonkar has resigned from his post. BJP leader Arun Sood said three AAP councillors -Neha, Poonam and Gurcharan Kala -joined the BJP in the presence of senior party leader Vinod Tawde on Sunday Feb 18.

BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde welcomed the three councilors along with former state president Arun Sood. On the occasion, Vinod Tawde said that all the three councilors will get “full respect in BJP and will be given important responsibilities”.

'BJP has absolute majority': Chandigarh BJP's former state president Arun Sood said, "BJP has absolute majority” in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. “The mayor of Chandigarh will remain with the BJP. Due to public welfare policies, BJP will continue to grow in Chandigarh," he said.

'Aam Aadmi Party failed in its policies': After joining the BJP, Neha Musawat made serious allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party. Musawat said, "Aam Aadmi Party has failed in its policies. We decided to join BJP after being influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies”. Aam Aadmi Party councilor Poonam Devi said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the messiah of the poor and Dalits. He has done a lot of development work for every section of the society. We are very happy to join the BJP”.

Gurcharan Kala had joined the Aam Aadmi Party a few days ago. But, returned to the party with Neha and Poonam. On returning to the saffron party, Gurcharan Kala said, "We were already in BJP. Some people misled us for a few days. But, once again we are in BJP. We are very happy to be back in BJP. "

Newly Appointed Mayor of Chandigarh BJP Resigns: Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Mayor Manoj Sonkar resigned from his post on Sunday, February 18 ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on a plea alleging irregularities in the voting process. Chandigarh BJP President has confirmed the resignation of Manoj Sonkar. Sonkar's resignation paves the way for fresh elections at the Municipal Corporation.

Hearing in the Supreme Court today: The Aam Aadmi Party had filed a petition in the Supreme Court demanding cancellation of the Chandigarh Mayoral elections and conduct of fresh polls. During the hearing, the Supreme Court reprimanded the Chandigarh administration while scheduling the hearing for Monday Feb 19.