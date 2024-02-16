Union Minister Smriti Irani's Housewarming Ceremony to Be Held on February 22

The housewarming ceremony of Union Minister Smriti Irani of her new house in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi will take place on February 22.

Union Minister Smriti Irani had earlier promised the people of Amethi that she would build her house in Amethi and listen to their problems.

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh): The housewarming ceremony of Union Minister Smriti Irani's new residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi will take place on February 22, party sources said. The ceremony will be conducted amid the chanting of Vedic hymns. A banquet will be organised during the ceremony, they said. The Minister had promised the people of Amethi that they would not have to go to Delhi to meet their MP and she would build her house in Amethi itself and listen to their problems.

Union Minister Smriti Irani purchased land in the Medan Mawai area in Gauriganj in Amethi in 2021. Smriti Irani and her son Zohr Irani performed the Bhoomi Pujan as per the rituals in the same year and laid the foundation stone. The invitation letters for the ceremony have been distributed.

Sources said that a Havan will be conducted on Thursday from 10 am to 12 pm. The Union Minister will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Amethi. The sources further said that she would listen to the problems of the people by holding a Janata Darbar here. BJP District President Ramprasad said that by the grace of Lord Shri Ram, the residence of Smriti Irani is ready whose housewarming ceremony will take place with great pomp on February 22.

