SIA Conducts Raids in Three South Kashmir Districts in Connection With Probe Into Terror Case

The State Investigation Agency on Tuesday carried out raids at multiple locations in three South Kashmir districts in connection with the probe into the terror killing of a man from Bihar in Anantnag district, officials said here.
In connection with the investigation into the terror killing of a man from Bihar in the Anantnag district, the State Investigation Agency conducted raids at several places across three districts in South Kashmir.

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency on Tuesday carried out raids at multiple locations in three South Kashmir districts in connection with the probe into the terror killing of a man from Bihar in Anantnag district, officials said here. The SIA sleuths conducted searches at 11 locations in Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian districts in the early hours, the officials said.

"These searches were conducted by SIA in connection with ongoing investigation of case FIR No 87/2024 of PS Bijbehara, pertaining to the killing of non local street vendor Raja Sah on 17 April 2024 at Jablipota, Bijbehara to ascertain larger criminal conspiracy behind this killing," they said.

During searches various articles, including mobile phones, electronic gadgets and documents, relevant to the ongoing investigation have been seized. The seized articles shall be forensically examined and analysed during investigation in the case, the officials added.

