ETV Bharat / state

Three Injured in Cylinder Explosion at Push-Cart Eatery in Tamil Nadu

author img

By PTI

Published : May 30, 2024, 7:19 PM IST

A cylinder exploded at a push-cart eatery in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli. Three people were injured in the incident.

Three Injured in Cylinder Explosion at Push-Cart Eatery in Tamil Nadu
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu): Three persons, including a boy, were injured in a cylinder explosion at a push-cart eatery here on Thursday, officials said. The explosion took place at North Car Street in the town, and the injured included a man employed with the mobile eatery. The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Since the incident took place when there were not many people around, a major disaster was avoided, they said. A video of the cylinder explosion has gone viral. Some nearby shops and push-cart eateries suffered damage in the incident.

TAGGED:

CYLINDER BLASTTAMIL NADUPUSH CART EATRYCYLINDER BLAST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.