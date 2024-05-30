Three Injured in Cylinder Explosion at Push-Cart Eatery in Tamil Nadu

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu): Three persons, including a boy, were injured in a cylinder explosion at a push-cart eatery here on Thursday, officials said. The explosion took place at North Car Street in the town, and the injured included a man employed with the mobile eatery. The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Since the incident took place when there were not many people around, a major disaster was avoided, they said. A video of the cylinder explosion has gone viral. Some nearby shops and push-cart eateries suffered damage in the incident.