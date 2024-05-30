Central Railway Urges WFH During Planned Train Disruptions

New Delhi: The Central Railway has requested all establishments to provide their respective staff with an opportunity to Work From Home (WFH) as the railway will cancel 930 suburban train services and short termination of 444 for three days (Friday to Sunday), Railway officials said on Thursday.

Mentioning about the special block, the Central Railway Public Relations Official said the railway would operate 63 hours of special block in the section for widening and extension of platforms to accommodate 24 coaches trains.

Informing about the block, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, in a video message on X, said, "Central Railway Block Details: Dt A special block will be taken up between May 31 and June 2 to extend the length of Platform 10/11 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and width of Platform 5/6 at Thane. Passengers are requested to travel at least on this day to avoid inconvenience."

The Central Railway will operate 63 hours special block for widening of platform no 5-6 at Thane and 36 hours special block for non-interlocking works in connection with extension of platforms 10-11 for accommodating 24 coaches trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

As per CR officials' information, at least 930 suburban train services will be cancelled, 161 trains on Friday, 534 trains on Saturday and 235 trains on Sunday, 444 suburban train services will be short-terminated, 7 trains on Friday, 306 trains on Saturday and 131 train services on Sunday, similarly, 446 suburban train services will remain short originate, 307 services on Saturday and 139 services on Sunday.

The railway has requested all the establishments to provide an opportunity for WFH facility or any other means possible to their respective staff to reduce the number of passengers at the railway stations and roads on these days which will help the passengers' inconvenience, Senior railway officials said.

The passengers have also been appealed to avoid traveling on these three days or undertake travel only if needed to reduce the crowd at platforms, Central Railways officials said. The railway officials said that these blocks are essential for infrastructure upgradation and long-term benefits. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

Several passengers expressed their reactions on social media and wrote about the three-day special block. Lokesh Yadav posted on social media X, "To be honest Mumbai is far behind other metropolitan cities in the world. Such a pathetic public transport system and traffic congestion."

Another X user Jainam Sanghavi wrote, "Will this impact outstation trains to Nashik? 12534- Pushpak Express? Not able to find the list of trains canceled?." Nikhil C, another X user, expressed his concerns and wrote, "Hope those cancelled services are routed for Parel instead....... to split the crowd... as Friday and Saturday is a working day for majority."