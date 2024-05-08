Karnataka Sex Scandal: Congress gives memorandum to President; seeks action against Prajwal Revanna

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): The women's wing of the All India Congress Committee has submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu and demanded action against suspended JD (S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is allegedly involved in the Karnataka sex scandal.

Prajwal is an MP from the Hassan seat of Karnataka. Prajwal has been booked by the Karnataka Police under relevant sections of the IPC. Interpol has issued a blue corner notice against Prajwal, who flew to Germany using his diplomatic passport.

President Droupadi Murmu was on a five-day visit to Himachal Pradesh from May 4. It is understood that All India Mahila Congress General Secretary Neetu Verma Soin and Congress leader from Himachal Pradesh Zainab Chandel met the President here on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum against Prajwal, who once again was contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as a candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The 'Mahila Congress' has demanded an impartial investigation into the matter. "We request the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to speed up its investigation and call Prajwal Revanna back to India as soon as possible. We have also demanded that psychological support should be provided to the victims so that it will help them overcome the trauma and prevent them from taking an extreme step," a senior Himachal Pradesh Congress leader said.

The Mahila Congress also demanded that strict legal action should be taken against Prajwal. and as a public representative, Prajwal should be held accountable for his actions.

"His suspension from the Janata Dal (Secular) party is a step in the right direction. But further action is also necessary. Such incidents should not be ignored. By taking strict action, a positive message should be sent to the society," added the Congress leader.