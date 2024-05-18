Shah Visited Kashmir to Direct BJP, Its 'Proxies' on Defeating National Conference: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Kashmir to issue directions to the administration, the BJP and its "proxies" on defeating the National Conference, party leader Omar Abdullah alleged on Saturday. Shah on Friday wrapped up his brief visit to the Kashmir Valley during which he interacted with several delegations, including local Sikhs, Paharis, and those from the BJP, officials said.

Though his visit in the midst of Lok Sabha elections led to speculation of his meetings with some Kashmir-based mainstream political leaders, there was no official word on the minister's engagements before he left the Valley. "We have not been able to understand yet what the aim of the (home minister's) visit was because the BJP has not fielded candidates here. First, there was a rumour that he had come for a security review meeting but no meeting took place," Abdullah told reporters in the Magam area of Central Kashmir's Budgam district.

The area is a part of the Baramulla constituency, which the National Conference vice-president is contesting. Abdullah claimed Shah's visit was aimed at giving "directions to the administration, BJP and its 'B', 'C', D' and 'E' teams on how to defeat the National Conference". The BJP has not fielded its candidates for the three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir but unofficially extended support to some of the new political parties formed after the abrogation of Article 370.

Abdullah, a former chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, has been targeting the People's Conference, Apni Party, Democratic Progressive Azad Party and the People's Democratic Party throughout his campaign, calling them BJP's "proxy parties". These parties have come together to defeat the National Conference on the directions of the BJP, he said. "But, by the grace of God, people are with us and we will prove that on June 4."

"Don't you think it is strange that the person who used to claim till yesterday that he will win the elections, his aim has now changed. Today, the People's Conference does not talk of winning the elections, it talks about defeating Omar Abdullah. This tells you that all these parties follow the BJP's instructions. Their only target is the National Conference," Abdullah said.

Asked about claims that the National Conference won elections in the Valley because of vote boycotts, Abdullah said the rival parties will now claim that the increase in voter turnout also favours his party. "...our opponents had to find an excuse for that (electoral losses). They used to say the National Conference benefited from the boycott but now they will say that since the voting percentage increased, it also benefits the National Conference. What can I say to that?" he asked.