Four of Family Die on Spot in Truck-SUV Collision at Rajasthan's Suratgarh; Another Critical

Sri Ganganagar : A tragic road accident occurred near Suratgarh in Sri Ganganagar area on Sunday, in which four people of the same family died. This accident happened near Kardu Phante on NH 62 near Suratgarh.

A speeding truck hit a Scorpio, in which four people of the same family died. The deceased include four people including a woman and a girl. At the same time, the bodies of all have been kept in the mortuary of the government hospital, while one injured was referred to a hospital in Sri Ganganagar after first aid. The police said that the people in the Scorpio were returning home after visiting Khatushyamji, when this accident happened.

SP Gaurav Yadav said that the front part of the Scorpio was badly damaged in the accident. There were five people in the Scorpio during the accident, out of which four people have died.

On receiving information about the incident, Rajiyasar police reached the spot and took all the four bodies in their custody and kept them in the mortuary of the government hospital. Also, the injured woman was taken to the government hospital for treatment, where her condition became critical.

SP said that all the people in the Scorpio were from the same family and were residents of Suratgarh. All these people were returning to Suratgarh after visiting Khatushyamji, when this accident happened just a few kilometers ahead of Suratgarh. Rajiyasar police station in-charge said that the condition of the woman injured in the accident remains critical and she has been referred to a hospital in Sri Ganganagar for treatment. He said that the truck driver is absconding since the accident. In such a situation, efforts are being made to identify the accused truck driver.