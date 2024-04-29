5 College Students, Including 3 Girls, Drowned to Death at Mekedatu Sangama Spot in Karnataka

Ramanagara (Karnataka) : Five college students including three girls drowned to death at the Mekedatu scenic spot on the Kaveri river on Monday.

About 12 college students had gone from Bengaluru on a sight-seeing trip to Mekedatu Sangama spot where the Kaveri river flows through a deep and narrow gorge at Kanakapura in Ramanagara district of Karnataka.

Among them, three female students and two male students have died, police said. First, one student went down into the river to swim when he was washed away. Some of his classmates rushed to his rescue and they also lost their lives by drowning one after the other, police sources said.

This incident took place at Kanakapura in the jurisdiction of Satanur Police Station. It is learned that the deceased five students were students of private colleges of Bengaluru. The deceased have been identified as Varsha (20) of KLE College 2nd Phase, Rajajinagar; Arpita NL (20), Engineering 2nd year student of RR College, Chikkabanavara; Neha (19), Chemistry student of KLE College, RR Nagar; Abhishek (20) of Bihar, Computer Science student of Malleswar Government College and Tejas (21), BCA 2nd year student of Vijayanagar Government College, police said.

The fire brigade personnel reached the spot and recovered the dead bodies of five students. Kanakapura rural police and Satanuru station police visited the place and conducted inspection. The dead bodies were sent to Dayananda Vidyasagar Hospital. A case has been registered at Satanuru police station.