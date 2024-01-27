Seat-sharing talks on between Gehlot, Akhilesh Yadav; will inform when formula is decided: Cong

By PTI

Published : Jan 27, 2024, 3:43 PM IST

Akhilesh Yadav and Ashok Gehlot (Source: X @ashokgehlot51 and @yadavakhilesh)

The Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and congress leader Ashok Gehlot are having productive seat-sharing talks which indicated that it will provide an update once a formula is finalized.

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday said constructive seat-sharing talks are on between senior party leader Ashok Gehlot and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and it will inform when a formula is finalised. The Congress' assertion came soon after Yadav said his party's alliance with the Congress is "off to a good start" with 11 "strong" Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The state sends 80 members to the Lower House of Parliament and elections are due in April-May. Asked about Yadav's remarks at a press conference, Ramesh said Gehlot is holding talks with Yadav over seat-sharing and it is taking place in a positive and constructive environment. "We will inform you once a formula is finalised," he said.

The agreement that will be reached in Uttar Pradesh will be beneficial for the Congress, the SP and the INDIA bloc. Ramesh's remarks came minutes after Yadav in a post in Hindi on X said, "Our cordial alliance with the Congress is off to a good start with 11 strong seats. This trend will move forward with the winning equation. 'INDIA' team and 'PDA' strategy will change history."

GehlotAkhilesh YadavCongressSP chief Akhilesh Yadav

