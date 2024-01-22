SC seeks UP govt response on bail plea of MLA Abbas Ansari

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a reply from the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea filed by MLA Abbas Ansari, elder son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, against the Allahabad High Court order, which declined his bail application in an arms licence case.

Ansari’s plea came up for hearing before a bench of Justices BR Gavai, Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta. The apex court issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and scheduled the matter for further hearing after four weeks. Abbas Ansari won the 2022 assembly polls on a ticket of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, which was then in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Abbas moved the apex court against the November 20, 2023, order of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court. An FIR was registered against the MLA from the Mau constituency on October 12, 2019, for alleged irregularities in obtaining arms licence and buying guns.

“Although the applicant’s (Ansari) licence issued initially at Lucknow had become invalidated on October 1, 2015, on the strength of the same licence he got a licence issued at New Delhi on June 1, 2017, and he purchased as many as seven firearms,” the High Court had noted in its order. Ansari had obtained a gun licence from Lucknow in 2012.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Read more: Extension Of BSF Jurisdiction: SC To Decide If Centre Encroached Into Punjab’s Domain