Supreme Court declines to stay ASI survey of Bhojshala in Madhya Pradesh

author img

By Sumit Saxena

Published : 23 hours ago

Updated : 22 hours ago

SC Refuses to 'Scientific Survey' of Bhojshala Complex, Says No Action on Outcome of Survey

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and P K Mishra issued notices to the Centre, Madhya Pradesh government, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and others on the plea filed by Maulana Kamaluddin Welfare Society by taking a challenge on the order of the state High Court on a scientific survey on March 11.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to stay an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey to determine the religious character of the Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and Prashant Kumar Mishra sought the response of the Centre and Madhya Pradesh government, and the Hindu side in the matter. The bench said that no physical excavation should be done which could alter the appearance of the structure and there should not be any damage to the structure, while refusing to stay the ASI survey.

The top court said that no action should be taken on the outcome of the ASI survey without the court's permission.

On March 22, the Supreme Court declined to entertain a plea challenging an order passed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court directing the ASI to survey Bhojshala, a protected 11th-century monument. The High Court passed the order on March 11.

The matter was mentioned before a bench led by Justice Hrishikesh Roy seeking an urgent hearing. The bench told the petitioner that it cannot stay the survey without hearing the other side and added that the matter is already scheduled for hearing on April 1 when the court reopens after the Holi break. The bench noted that the survey usually takes time. "We will take it up on that day (April 1)," said the bench.

Maulana Kamaluddin Welfare Society moved the apex court registry seeking an urgent hearing saying the ASI survey is slated to begin on March 23. They claimed that the survey will damage the protected monument.

In May 2022 the Hindu Front for Justice filed a petition in the High Court against namaz at Bhojshala. The Hindu side had urged the court to issue a direction to conduct a survey to determine the "real religious character" of Bhojshala.

The High Court allowed ASI to survey the monument based on evidence the petitioners presented in the form of coloured photographs of pillars where Sanskrit verses are written.

A team of ASI began the survey of the disputed site in the tribal-dominated Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh after directions by the MP High Court to confirm whether the site belongs to the Hindus or the Muslims. The Hindus claim that the site is a temple of Goddess Saraswati while the Muslims believe it to be the 'Kamal Maula Mosque'.

The survey is being conducted under the surveillance of sixty cameras amid a strict ban on the entry of people inside the banquet hall. The Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court had on March 11 ordered that a scientific survey of Dhar's Bhojshala should also be conducted by ASI within three weeks, on the lines of Gyanvapi mosque.

Read More

  1. ASI survey of 'Bhojshala/ Kamal Maula Mosque' complex enters sixth day
  2. ASI Survey of Disputed 'Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque' in MP Continues on Day 5
Last Updated :22 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.