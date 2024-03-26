ASI Survey of Disputed 'Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque' in MP Continues on Day 5

Dhar: The survey of the disputed 'Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque' by the Archaeological Survey of India in Madhya Pradesh continued on the 5th day on Tuesday March 26.

After the court order in 2003, Hindu community was allowed to worship at the protected monument every Tuesday and the Muslim community was allowed to offer Friday prayers.

While the Hindus consider the structure a temple of goddess Sarswati, Muslims believe it to be the Kamal Maula mosque.

The survey is being conducted following directions by the Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on March 11. The court had ordered that a scientific survey of Dhar's Bhojshala be conducted by ASI within three weeks, on the lines of Gyanvapi mosque.

On the fifth day of the survey, the ASI officials surveyed the banquet hall area amid the Hindu community performing the puja in the banquet hall which is scheduled on Tuesdays. Devotees started reaching Bhojshala in large numbers from 8 am onwards, including a large number of women.

The worshipers recited Hanuman Chalisa with women and children cheering the worshipers outside the banquet hall. The devotees kept shouting Jai Jai Siyaram and Maa Saraswati while going inside and coming out. Garima Rathore, who came for darshan and worship, said that she has been coming here every Tuesday for the last six months.

The Hindu side and Bhojshala Mukti Andolan president Gopal Sharma said that after the survey today, “special enthusiasm was seen in the Hindu society regarding the worship to be held on Tuesday”. Amid the Hindu worship, the ASI continued with the survey work of the monument. Tight security arrangements have been made by the district administration.