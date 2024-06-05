T20 World Cup 2024 | Rohit Sharma Becomes First Cricketer To Hit 600 International Sixes

New York: The match between India and Ireland became a memorable one for Rohit Sharma as he achieved an incredible feat during the contest. Rohit, who had hit 597 sixes in the international cricket before the resumption of the game, smacked three more sixes during his stay at the crease to be come the first player with 600 sixes to his name in the international cricket.

Rohit took aerial route while facing joshua Little and played flick over fine leg on the fourth delivery of the ninth over to clear the boundary ropes and earn six runs from the stroke. Rohit was retired hurt on 52 as he was hit on the arm by a delivery which bounced in a suprising manner.

India invited Ireland to bat first after winning the toss and their bowlers wrapped up the oppsotion on a team total of 96. Hardik Pandya was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets to his name.

Chris Gayle is at the second place in the list of the batters with most international sixes with 553 maximums to his name. Shahid Afridi is at the third place with 476 sixes to his name. Brendon McCullum is on the fourth position with 398 sixes.

Rohit had a decent run in the ODI World Cup 2023 but he failed to lead the team to the title by beating Australia in the final. However, the Indian captain will give his best to help the team secure a victory run in the tournament played in West Indies and the USA.