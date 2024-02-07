Same-Sex Marriages Cannot Take Place Now in State: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Same-sex marriage has been completely banned in Uttarakhand after the state Assembly on Wednesday passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill.

During the discussion on Uniform Civil Code Bill-2024 in the state Assembly on Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in his address said only heterosexual marriage can take place Uttarakhand. He said that through the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the problems of the society will be removed.

"It has also been made clear in this Bill that only heterosexual marriage can take place in the state. By doing this, we have worked to give clarity to the society and also save the culture of the country," added the Uttarakhand Chief Minister.

It may be noted that same-sex marriage has been approved in several countries in the world. The number of such countries is approximately 33. In most of these countries, this right has been obtained after due legal process. These countries include Austria, Colombia, United States of America, Brazil, France, Germany, Australia, Canada, Cuba, Denmark, Sweden, South Africa, Malta, Finland, and United Kingdom.

In India, the Supreme Court has not yet given its permission to same-sex marriage. The Uttarakhand government has made a provision regarding this in the Uniform Civil Code Bill and after the state Assembly passed it, now same-sex marriage has been banned in the state. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced this during in his address in the state Assembly.