Ram Temple Chief Priest Satyendra Das Visits Ex-Babri Protester Ansari's House; Bond over Eid

Ayodhya: The Holy Month is poised to be a phase full of religious celebrations as multiple festivals across religions are being observed across the country. On the one side, the birth of Lord Ram is being celebrated, while on the other, the example of 'Ganga Jamuni' culture was also on display on this Eid.

On the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, the chief priest of Ram temple, Acharya Satyendra Das, visited the house of former Babri Masjid protester Iqbal Ansari to congratulate him on the auspicious day. The priest was warmly welcomed with flowers and garlands. Ansari's family also met the priest and sought his blessings.

Speaking on his visit, Acharya Das said, "I have come to Iqbal Ansari's house to wish him Eid in this special day for the Muslim community." He further said, "Whenever there is any festival in our Hindu society, like Diwali or Holi, Ansari also comes and and participates in our festival."

The Chief Priest wished Ansari's family luck, happiness, and prosperity and prayed for their wellbeing. Iqbal also reciprocated saying Das's gesture shows the culture of Ayodhya as a city of religion.

He also said, "This month is significant for both Muslims and Hindus. On the one hand, Eid was celebrated and on the other, Ram Navami fair will be celebrated on April 17. Ayodhya, the holy city, signals the message of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood. I wish the Ganga Jamuni culture to always remain intact."

"On the occasion of Eid, many Hindu brothers came to my home and they were greeted by us accordingly. We received blessings from the chief priest of Ram temple. There should always be unity between Hindus and Muslims. No matter who runs the government, sense of religious harmony and brotherhood should prevail," Iqbal added.